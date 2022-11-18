Ren Jolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ren Jolly, PA-C
Overview
Ren Jolly, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tallahassee, FL.
Ren Jolly works at
Locations
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic2160 Capital Cir NE Ste 200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8174Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Ten and staff always so helpful. Always take great care of me
About Ren Jolly, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780052498
Frequently Asked Questions
Ren Jolly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ren Jolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Ren Jolly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ren Jolly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ren Jolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ren Jolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.