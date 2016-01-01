Rekha Kadam accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rekha Kadam, FNP
Overview
Rekha Kadam, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN.
Rekha Kadam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quillen East Tennessee State University329 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-4100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rekha Kadam?
About Rekha Kadam, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740719848
Frequently Asked Questions
Rekha Kadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rekha Kadam works at
Rekha Kadam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rekha Kadam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rekha Kadam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rekha Kadam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.