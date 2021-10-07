See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Reginald Perard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Reginald Perard works at Amicus Medical Center of Boca Raton, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amicus Medical Centers of Boca
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 126, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-7137

Ratings & Reviews
Oct 07, 2021
Reginald was patient and knowledgeable. He has great bed-side manner.
Adam — Oct 07, 2021
About Reginald Perard, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447655766
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Reginald Perard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Reginald Perard works at Amicus Medical Center of Boca Raton, Boca Raton, FL in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Reginald Perard’s profile.

Reginald Perard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Reginald Perard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reginald Perard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reginald Perard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

