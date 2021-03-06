Reginald Locklear has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Reginald Locklear, PA
Reginald Locklear, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL.
Reginald Locklear works at
Hollywood4500 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 966-8000Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Pediatric Associates9120a Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 341-0074Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Locklear is an amazing doctor and I recommend him to anyone who is in need of a nice, caring doctor. My daughter lights up when she sees him. He has a way with kids.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609869452
Reginald Locklear accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Reginald Locklear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Reginald Locklear. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reginald Locklear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reginald Locklear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reginald Locklear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.