See All Physicians Assistants in Hollywood, FL
Reginald Locklear, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Reginald Locklear, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Reginald Locklear, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL. 

Reginald Locklear works at Pediatric Associates in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
10 (21)
View Profile
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
10 (14)
View Profile
Suzanne Smith, PA-C
Suzanne Smith, PA-C
8 (38)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Hollywood
    4500 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 966-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
  2. 2
    Pediatric Associates
    9120a Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-0074
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Reginald Locklear?

    Mar 06, 2021
    Dr. Locklear is an amazing doctor and I recommend him to anyone who is in need of a nice, caring doctor. My daughter lights up when she sees him. He has a way with kids.
    Zioniria — Mar 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Reginald Locklear, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Reginald Locklear, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Reginald Locklear to family and friends

    Reginald Locklear's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Reginald Locklear

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Reginald Locklear, PA.

    About Reginald Locklear, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609869452
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Reginald Locklear has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Reginald Locklear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Reginald Locklear. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reginald Locklear.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reginald Locklear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reginald Locklear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Reginald Locklear, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.