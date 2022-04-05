Reginald Burgess, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reginald Burgess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Reginald Burgess, LCPC
Overview
Reginald Burgess, LCPC is a Psychotherapist in Germantown, MD.
Reginald Burgess works at
Locations
Grow Therapy12410 Milestone Center Dr Ste 225, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (240) 499-2839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener and helps to lead me to explore my issues.
About Reginald Burgess, LCPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1861615890
Reginald Burgess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Reginald Burgess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Reginald Burgess works at
9 patients have reviewed Reginald Burgess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reginald Burgess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reginald Burgess, there are benefits to both methods.