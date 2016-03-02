Overview

Dr. Regina Udo, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from Master's Of Nursing, Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Udo works at Greeg Family Health Care in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.