See All Nurse Practitioners in Wyncote, PA
Regina E Stanton, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Regina E Stanton, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Regina E Stanton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wyncote, PA. 

Regina E Stanton works at Oak Street Health Cheltenham in Wyncote, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Cheltenham
    2401 W Cheltenham Ave, Wyncote, PA 19095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7332
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Regina E Stanton?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Regina E Stanton, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Regina E Stanton, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Regina E Stanton to family and friends

    Regina E Stanton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Regina E Stanton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Regina E Stanton, NP.

    About Regina E Stanton, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548337819
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Regina E Stanton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Regina E Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Regina E Stanton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Regina E Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Regina E Stanton works at Oak Street Health Cheltenham in Wyncote, PA. View the full address on Regina E Stanton’s profile.

    Regina E Stanton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Regina E Stanton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina E Stanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina E Stanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.