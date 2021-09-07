See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Regina Nolting, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (25)
Overview

Regina Nolting, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Regina Nolting works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Primary Care
    10898 Baymeadows Rd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 519-5338

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(12)
Sep 07, 2021
Regina is honestly one of the best providers I have ever been to. She listens well, is smart, and has an amazing assistant (Kelly). I really enjoy coming in to her, and she is very inclusive in regards to her medical knowledge. Some providers give weird looks or essentially refuse to provide you comprehensive medical care when you ask about issues specific to LGBT patients, but she never does. In fact, she genuinely takes the time to be knowledgeable about issues specific to every type of patient population. I am grateful that a provider like her practices in Jacksonville.
Darius — Sep 07, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Regina Nolting, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215062187
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Regina Nolting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Regina Nolting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Regina Nolting works at Baptist Primary Care in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Regina Nolting’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Regina Nolting. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Nolting.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Nolting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Nolting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

