Regina Midgett, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Regina Midgett, LPC is a Counselor in Wilmington, NC.
Regina Midgett works at
Locations
-
1
Family Ties Mental Health Counseling Services201 N Front St Ste 704, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 769-9126Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Family Ties Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services5320 Bridgers Rd Ste 4, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Regina strives to help me with all my crazy life problems and does just that. She is calm, attentive, and understanding of all my situations. I felt so lonely before she became my counselor 2 years ago, now I feel like I always have someone there for me to talk to and a friend at that. Regina is always bubbly and smiling and tries to bring me up in the darkest situations. Go Regina!
About Regina Midgett, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1750472072
