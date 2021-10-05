Dr. Regina Marshall, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Marshall, PHD
Overview
Dr. Regina Marshall, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California School of Professional Psychology - Fresno.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2100 Garden Rd Ste H4, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions
- 2 650 Lighthouse Ave Ste 200, Pacific Grove, CA 93950 Directions (831) 869-1960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marshall is a neutral, unbiased professional who is not afraid to identify and attempt to solve problems. I met with her individually and with my ex about fifteen times, and had several phone calls. She responds to phone calls promptly. She worked hard to fairly solve problems. She attempted to phrase issues in a way so as not to upset anyone, but if that failed, she got straight to the point. If you see her, expect to be uncomfortable and get problems solved. I didn't always "get my way", but I was impressed by her skill, work ethic, and confidence in high pressure situations.
About Dr. Regina Marshall, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1427182955
Education & Certifications
- Fresno County Mental Health Department-Adolescent Day Treatment Program
- Hathaway Children's Services
- California School of Professional Psychology - Fresno
- Loyola University - New Orleans
Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall accepts Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
