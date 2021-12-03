Regina Hathaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Regina Hathaway, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Regina Hathaway, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2485D Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-5888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Regina Hathaway?
Very professional, the best FNP in Greenville, NC .She always explains everything so you as the patient can understand everything.
About Regina Hathaway, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982661930
Frequently Asked Questions
Regina Hathaway accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Regina Hathaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Regina Hathaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Hathaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Hathaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Hathaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.