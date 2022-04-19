Regina Fong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Regina Fong, PMHNP-BC
Regina Fong, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New Hyde Park, NY.
Regina Fong works at
North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-8141Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Cigna
Upon entry to VICTORY RECOVERY PARTNERS INC. Regina has been a vessel of wealth in my health, mental state, and recovery process. Diagnosing anxiety As a practicing nurse prescribing after evaluation a mix of medications helpful to my progress in treatment Effexor gavapentine clonidine Suboxone - impressed with combining of medicines - measurably improved w/ the MAT Treatment from NP Colleen having measurable improvement for heroine opiate addiction Combined with counseling from Ted all of Victory The main substance here in the strong ethic in communication following through notes and progress throughout therapy ++++My life hero… helping me conquer through fear Aided through social anxiety - highs and lows in mood stabilization The bonus in treatment Accepted Nys Health Medicaid United Health Hugely impacting the progress and life of addiction helping substance abusers Giving me the gift of life back Treasurable treatment center
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285017236
Regina Fong accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Regina Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Regina Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.