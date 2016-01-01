Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP
Overview
Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heart of Florida Health Center Inc6041 SW 54th St Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 732-6599
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh?
About Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730481953
Frequently Asked Questions
Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh works at
Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Dubois-Rodabaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.