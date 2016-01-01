Regina Carrillo, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Regina Carrillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Regina Carrillo, LPC
Overview
Regina Carrillo, LPC is a Counselor in Friendswood, TX.
Regina Carrillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Insights150 W Shadowbend Ave Ste 200, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 235-3010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Regina Carrillo?
About Regina Carrillo, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1598879124
Frequently Asked Questions
Regina Carrillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Regina Carrillo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Regina Carrillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Regina Carrillo works at
Regina Carrillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Regina Carrillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regina Carrillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regina Carrillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.