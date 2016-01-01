See All Nurse Practitioners in Kingwood, TX
Regenna Babin, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Regenna Babin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingwood, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    23330 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Allergies
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Regenna Babin, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790932150
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Regenna Babin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Regenna Babin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Regenna Babin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Regenna Babin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Regenna Babin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Regenna Babin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

