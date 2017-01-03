Dr. Pfeffer-Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regena Pfeffer-Johnson, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Regena Pfeffer-Johnson, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Dunkirk, MD.
Dr. Pfeffer-Johnson works at
Locations
Andrew T Gergely MD & Associates LLC3175 W Ward Rd Ste 200, Dunkirk, MD 20754 Directions (410) 286-0664
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Regena Johnson has been providing therapy for my teenager for 3 1/2 years, and I trust her implicitly. She has always been my son's advocate and has challenged him to question his perceptions and to reach outside his shell/autism to make connections with others. Her patience is remarkable and she can usually see through his defenses and has helped him with coping strategies. I'm not sure how the last four years would have been survivable without her insight and her working with him/us.
About Dr. Regena Pfeffer-Johnson, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1821110784
