Reese Clark, PA-C

Neurosurgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Reese Clark, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College Of Health Sciences, Va and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Reese Clark works at LewisGale Physicians Neurosurgery - Salem in Salem, VA with other offices in Moneta, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Neurosurgery - Salem
    1942 Braeburn Cir, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 203-2701
  2. 2
    LewisGale Physicians - Moneta
    400 Scruggs Rd Ste 2300, Moneta, VA 24121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 203-2699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Balance Testing
Bone Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Balance Testing
Bone Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Pain Chevron Icon
Fall Prevention and Safety Program Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
RSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Listens to his patients and has compassion.
    — Oct 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Reese Clark, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194113464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson College Of Health Sciences, Va
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Reese Clark, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reese Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Reese Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Reese Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Reese Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reese Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reese Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reese Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

