Reena Panchal, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reena Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Reena Panchal, LPC
Overview
Reena Panchal, LPC is a Counselor in Bridgewater, NJ.
Reena Panchal works at
Locations
-
1
Perspectives Counseling Group, LLC350 Grove St Ste 206, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 393-2725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Reena Panchal?
I had an absolutely wonderful experience with Dr. Panchal and her staff (Leslie was awesome!!!) The office setting was quiet, calm and extremely comfortable. I immediately felt at ease with Dr. Panchal from the moment she walked into the room and said "hello". We had quite a few sessions in the office, and due to the pandemic, virtual sessions were put into play and these talks really helped with getting me through that, plus being able to enter large congested settings after teaching me several coping mechanisms to apply. She advised me to not be upset if it takes longer than I want it to. I still apply these coping strategies to this day and offer them to my sons and others that I know struggle with the same issues. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Panchel for counseling services!!!
About Reena Panchal, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Gujarati
- 1710306121
Frequently Asked Questions
Reena Panchal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Reena Panchal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Reena Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Reena Panchal works at
Reena Panchal speaks Gujarati.
9 patients have reviewed Reena Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reena Panchal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reena Panchal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reena Panchal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.