Dr. Reena Narula, OD
Overview
Dr. Reena Narula, OD is an Optometrist in Suffern, NY.
Dr. Narula works at
Locations
Liebergall Eye Associates M.d. PC222 Route 59 Ste 207, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 357-2500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent consultation skills and friendly manner.
About Dr. Reena Narula, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1538364906
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narula accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.