Reena John, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Reena John, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Reena John works at Good Samaritan in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Samaritan LLC
    3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 314, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 796-8500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Reena John, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801042528
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

