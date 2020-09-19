Dr. Reedee Granado-Chaney, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granado-Chaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reedee Granado-Chaney, OD
Overview
Dr. Reedee Granado-Chaney, OD is an Optometrist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Locations
Eye Associates of Grapevine819 IRA E WOODS AVE, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 488-4893
Harwood Vision Clinic2600 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 571-6688
Grace Eye Clinic1045 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (972) 641-5606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Granado-Chaney was polite, engaging, listened about my eyesight issue and provided excellent guidance, and a complete diagnosis. It was a pleasure to visit the Eye Associates of Grapevine and meet with Dr. Granado-Chaney. I will continue to visit Eye Associates and recommend Dr. Granado-Chaney. - MKA of Grapevine
About Dr. Reedee Granado-Chaney, OD
- Optometry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1992791289
Education & Certifications
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granado-Chaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granado-Chaney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granado-Chaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Granado-Chaney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granado-Chaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granado-Chaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granado-Chaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.