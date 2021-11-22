See All Physicians Assistants in Tampa, FL
Reece Geml, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Reece Geml, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    302 W Fletcher Ave Apt 1032, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 866-0930
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Reece Geml, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285099614
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Reece Geml, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reece Geml is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Reece Geml has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Reece Geml has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Reece Geml. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reece Geml.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reece Geml, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reece Geml appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

