Reece Geml, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Reece Geml is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Reece Geml, PA-C
Overview
Reece Geml, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 302 W Fletcher Ave Apt 1032, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 866-0930
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Reece Geml?
I see Dr Reece at Tampa Family Health Centers and he has been the best dr I've ever been to. He has no problem digging deep to find out what is going on with me. He listens very well!! He also has no problem sending a bunch of different referrals to different drs when one doesn't accept your insurance. He makes me feel very at ease to talk about all my medical concerns. I would recommend him to anyone! He is also very nice.
About Reece Geml, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285099614
Frequently Asked Questions
Reece Geml has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Reece Geml accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Reece Geml has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Reece Geml. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Reece Geml.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Reece Geml, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Reece Geml appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.