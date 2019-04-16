See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbia, MO
Redonda Marshall, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Redonda Marshall, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Redonda Marshall, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO. 

Redonda Marshall works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Columbia, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boone Health Boone Medical Group Central
    1605 E Broadway Ste 110, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 815-8130
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Redonda Marshall?

    Apr 16, 2019
    Redonda is an amazing PCP. She is VERY thorough and absolutely love how caring she is about my health and my daughter as well. I highly recommend her. She helps me see my care in a different light and is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate.
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Redonda Marshall, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Redonda Marshall, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Redonda Marshall to family and friends

    Redonda Marshall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Redonda Marshall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Redonda Marshall, APRN.

    About Redonda Marshall, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275599615
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Redonda Marshall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Redonda Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Redonda Marshall works at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Redonda Marshall’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Redonda Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Redonda Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Redonda Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Redonda Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Redonda Marshall, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.