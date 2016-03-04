Dr. Wahkinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebekah Wahkinney, PHD
Overview
Dr. Rebekah Wahkinney, PHD is a Psychologist in Norman, OK.
Dr. Wahkinney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lighthouse Psychological Services Inc.510 24th Ave SW, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 329-7923
-
2
Oklahoma Spine Diagnostic and Pain Treatment Center Pllc3200 Medical Park Dr, Shawnee, OK 74804 Directions (405) 878-3432
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahkinney?
She is kind and understanding. She is incredibly helpful. I would recommend her for a myriad of things. She helps me understand my feelings/emotions, my kid, interactions with others, etc.
About Dr. Rebekah Wahkinney, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1750310736
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahkinney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahkinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahkinney works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahkinney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahkinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahkinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahkinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.