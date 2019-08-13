See All Dermatologists in Palm Coast, FL
Dermatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Rebekah Doyle, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Palm Coast, FL. 

Rebekah Doyle works at Parks Dermatology in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Parks Dermatology
    37 Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 868-0361

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rebekah Doyle, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598879017
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebekah Doyle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebekah Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebekah Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebekah Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebekah Doyle works at Parks Dermatology in Palm Coast, FL. View the full address on Rebekah Doyle’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Rebekah Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebekah Doyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebekah Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebekah Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

