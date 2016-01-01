See All Nurse Practitioners in Corbin, KY
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Rebekah Cloud, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Corbin, KY. 

Rebekah Cloud works at Practice in Corbin, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    2867 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 523-5402
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Joseph East
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295378792
