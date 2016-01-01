Rebekah Beagles, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebekah Beagles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebekah Beagles, NP
Overview
Rebekah Beagles, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Rebekah Beagles works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebekah Beagles?
About Rebekah Beagles, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861746992
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebekah Beagles accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebekah Beagles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebekah Beagles works at
Rebekah Beagles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebekah Beagles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebekah Beagles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebekah Beagles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.