Rebecca Watkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Watkins, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Watkins, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Rebecca Watkins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center504 BROOKWOOD BLVD, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-9661
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Watkins?
About Rebecca Watkins, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578074522
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Watkins works at
Rebecca Watkins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.