Dr. Rebecca Villar, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Villar, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Villar, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Villar works at
Locations
-
1
Villar Neuropsychology, LLC1355 S International Pkwy Ste 2471, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 906-8843
- 2 2500 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 906-8843
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villar?
Dr. Villar was very helpful and easy to talk to. Her staff was quite friendly and made the testing process easy. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Rebecca Villar, PSY.D
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1174862882
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villar works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.