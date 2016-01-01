See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Rebecca Vaglio, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Rebecca Vaglio, PA-C

Dermatology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rebecca Vaglio, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. 

Rebecca Vaglio works at Novant Health Ballantyne Family & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Ballantyne Family & Sports Medicine
    15033 Ballancroft Pkwy Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2974
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Vaglio?

    Photo: Rebecca Vaglio, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Vaglio, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Vaglio to family and friends

    Rebecca Vaglio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Vaglio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Vaglio, PA-C.

    About Rebecca Vaglio, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962955690
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Vaglio, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Vaglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Vaglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Vaglio works at Novant Health Ballantyne Family & Sports Medicine in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Rebecca Vaglio’s profile.

    Rebecca Vaglio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Vaglio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Vaglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Vaglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.