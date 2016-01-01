See All Physicians Assistants in Plantation, FL
Rebecca Urrutia, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Rebecca Urrutia, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rebecca Urrutia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plantation, FL. 

Rebecca Urrutia works at Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Plantation in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
10 (14)
View Profile
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
8 (29)
View Profile
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
10 (21)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Plantation
    220 SW 84th Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 720-1530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Urrutia?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Urrutia, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Urrutia, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Urrutia to family and friends

    Rebecca Urrutia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Urrutia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Urrutia, PA-C.

    About Rebecca Urrutia, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003365438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Urrutia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Urrutia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Urrutia works at Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Plantation in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Rebecca Urrutia’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Urrutia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Urrutia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Urrutia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Urrutia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rebecca Urrutia, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.