Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Torres, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Torres, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Menomonee Falls, WI.
Aurora Health Center - Menomonee FallsN84W16889 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 251-7500
- 2 N87W16889 Menomonee Ave Ste 200, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 Directions (262) 251-7500
Aurora Medical Group Inc.3301 W Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (262) 251-7500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1861625220
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.