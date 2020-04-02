Rebecca Theriot, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Theriot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Theriot, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Theriot, APN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Rebecca Theriot works at
Locations
-
1
C. Scott Eckholdt Ph.d. Ltd. A Professional Psychology Corp.800 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 233-2400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Theriot?
Me Rebecca is a wonderful nurse practitioner.
About Rebecca Theriot, APN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730431297
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Theriot accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Theriot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Theriot works at
Rebecca Theriot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Theriot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Theriot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Theriot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.