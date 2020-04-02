See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Rebecca Theriot, APN Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Rebecca Theriot, APN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rebecca Theriot, APN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Rebecca Theriot works at Champaign Dental Group in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    C. Scott Eckholdt Ph.d. Ltd. A Professional Psychology Corp.
    800 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 233-2400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rebecca Theriot?

    Apr 02, 2020
    Me Rebecca is a wonderful nurse practitioner.
    Marc — Apr 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rebecca Theriot, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Rebecca Theriot, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rebecca Theriot to family and friends

    Rebecca Theriot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rebecca Theriot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rebecca Theriot, APN.

    About Rebecca Theriot, APN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730431297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Theriot, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Theriot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Theriot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Theriot works at Champaign Dental Group in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Rebecca Theriot’s profile.

    Rebecca Theriot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Theriot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Theriot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Theriot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Rebecca Theriot, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.