Rebecca Stephens, CRNP

Gynecology
4.5 (214)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rebecca Stephens, CRNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Rebecca Stephens works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    833 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 214 ratings
Patient Ratings (214)
5 Star
(164)
4 Star
(20)
3 Star
(13)
2 Star
(8)
1 Star
(9)
Photo: Rebecca Stephens, CRNP
About Rebecca Stephens, CRNP

Specialties
  • Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942534433
Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Stephens, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rebecca Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Stephens works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Rebecca Stephens’s profile.

214 patients have reviewed Rebecca Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Stephens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

