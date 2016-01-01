See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Stratford, NJ
Geriatric Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rebecca Smith, APN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. 

Rebecca Smith works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging
    42 E Laurel Rd Ste 1800, Stratford, NJ 08084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advanced Cardiac Life Support
Alcohol Related Disorders
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
End-of-Life Issues
Hypothermia
Management of Mechanical Ventilator
Medication Management
Postoperative Pain
Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation

About Rebecca Smith, APN

  Geriatric Medicine
  English
  1295943462
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  Richard Stockton State College
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Smith, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Rebecca Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Rebecca Smith works at Rowan SOM - N.J. Institute for Successful Aging in Stratford, NJ.

Rebecca Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Smith, there are benefits to both methods.

