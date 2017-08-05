Rebecca Smith, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Smith, LPC
Rebecca Smith, LPC is a Counselor in Conroe, TX.
Counseling Center of Montgomery County PLLC212 Conroe Dr, Conroe, TX 77301 Directions (936) 760-1880
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Rebecca has helped change our family and save our children! Highly recommend! Intuitive, creative, very caring!
About Rebecca Smith, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1083805808
Rebecca Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Smith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Rebecca Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.