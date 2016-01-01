Rebecca Sinclair, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Sinclair, LMHC
Overview
Rebecca Sinclair, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Argosy University/Phoenix.
Rebecca Sinclair works at
Locations
Beyond Barriers Inc3049 Cleveland Ave Unit 170, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 839-3907
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Rebecca Sinclair, LMHC
- Counseling
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1114475589
Education & Certifications
- Argosy University/Phoenix
