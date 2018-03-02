Rebecca Sims-Perry, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Sims-Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Sims-Perry, FNP-C
Rebecca Sims-Perry, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Brandon, MS.
Baptist Medical Clinic Family Medicine - Reservoir1887 Spillway Rd, Brandon, MS 39047 Directions (601) 992-5532Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My thanks to Rebecca for getting me through the aftermath of the flu!!! Her knowledge and expertise, along with her caring ways and wonderful personality, made me feel quite comfortable. She cares about her patients, which is very special these days, particularly to us "older folks". Thank you Rebecca for caring!!!
About Rebecca Sims-Perry, FNP-C
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1750830378
Rebecca Sims-Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Sims-Perry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Sims-Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Rebecca Sims-Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Sims-Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Sims-Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Sims-Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.