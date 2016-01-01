Rebecca Self, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Self, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Rebecca Self, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Rebecca Self works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7617
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Self?
About Rebecca Self, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1578866471
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Self accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rebecca Self using Healthline FindCare.
Rebecca Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Self works at
Rebecca Self has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Self.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.