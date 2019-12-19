Rebecca Schlau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Schlau, PSY
Offers telehealth
Rebecca Schlau, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Bryant, AR.
Rebecca Schlau works at
Bryant Psychology and Behavioral Health23111 Interstate 30 S, Bryant, AR 72022 Directions (501) 847-5040
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I attended one visit with Saline Psychological Services for a bariatric surgery clearance. I absolutely loved speaking with Dr. Schlau! She was professional but with a very laid back feeling which made it extremely easy to talk with her. The office was extremely quiet, which I LOVE. The receptionist was very friendly and helpful. Dr. Schlau was even kind enough to accommodate my individual needs when she did not have to. I appreciate her going above and beyond for me when she clearly did not have to. If I lived closer, I would love to become a regular client. I highly recommend her! I would like to add that I do NOT know if she will be clearing me yet or not so this is NOT a good review based solely on positive results. The results of my evaluation are beside the point in my opinion. This was a quality facility and a great doctor.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851616239
Rebecca Schlau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Schlau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Rebecca Schlau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Schlau.
