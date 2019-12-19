See All Clinical Psychologists in Bryant, AR
Rebecca Schlau, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (16)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Schlau, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Bryant, AR. 

Rebecca Schlau works at Bryant Psychology and Behavioral Health in Bryant, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bryant Psychology and Behavioral Health
    23111 Interstate 30 S, Bryant, AR 72022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 847-5040
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 19, 2019
    I attended one visit with Saline Psychological Services for a bariatric surgery clearance. I absolutely loved speaking with Dr. Schlau! She was professional but with a very laid back feeling which made it extremely easy to talk with her. The office was extremely quiet, which I LOVE. The receptionist was very friendly and helpful. Dr. Schlau was even kind enough to accommodate my individual needs when she did not have to. I appreciate her going above and beyond for me when she clearly did not have to. If I lived closer, I would love to become a regular client. I highly recommend her! I would like to add that I do NOT know if she will be clearing me yet or not so this is NOT a good review based solely on positive results. The results of my evaluation are beside the point in my opinion. This was a quality facility and a great doctor.
    B.J.A. — Dec 19, 2019
    Photo: Rebecca Schlau, PSY
    About Rebecca Schlau, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851616239
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Schlau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Schlau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Schlau works at Bryant Psychology and Behavioral Health in Bryant, AR. View the full address on Rebecca Schlau’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Rebecca Schlau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Schlau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Schlau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Schlau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

