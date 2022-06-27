Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Locations
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient and caring. She was able to diagnose and treat me after visiting several other specialists. I finally feel better.
About Dr. Rebecca Rojas, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1972734663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
