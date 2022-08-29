Rebecca Roberts, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Roberts, CNP
Overview
Rebecca Roberts, CNP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oakwood, OH.
Locations
Bull Family Diabetes Center400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 205, Oakwood, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Bull Family Diabetes Center in Troy998 S Dorset Rd Ste 301, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Becky was excellent
About Rebecca Roberts, CNP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
113 patients have reviewed Rebecca Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.