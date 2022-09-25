See All Physicians Assistants in Glendale, AZ
Rebecca Reedy, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Reedy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Rebecca Reedy works at HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care
    6220 W Bell Rd Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 547-7300
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2022
    I came for a yearly physical and Rebecca was already prepared for my visit. She’s very thorough with helping you with your medical problems
    — Sep 25, 2022
    About Rebecca Reedy, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1508079534
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Reedy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Reedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Reedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Reedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Reedy works at HonorHealth Medical Group - West Bell Road - Primary and Immediate Care in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Rebecca Reedy’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Rebecca Reedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Reedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Reedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Reedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.