Rebecca Reed, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Overview

Rebecca Reed, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC. 

Rebecca Reed works at Lexington Family Practice West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Family Practice West Columbia
    3314 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170 (803) 791-3494
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Rebecca Reed, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1417349572
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

