Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They completed their residency with Does Not Apply

Rebecca Randazzo works at ST FRANCIS HOSPITAL P H O in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Patricia Lampugnale, LLC
    31 Sycamore St Ste 201, Glastonbury, CT 06033 (860) 659-0629
    ProHealth Physicians of Glastonbury
    350 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 (860) 657-5940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 27, 2016
    Changing my health provider to Rebecca was the best decision I have ever made. She listens intently on what I tell her, she honors my approach to health care. Since she has been my PCP, I am off almost all medications I was taking, I am finally sleeping at least 8 hours per night. I was on approximately five medications when I started. I am down to two and almost down to one. She has a holistic approach, working with me as a whole person, not just my physical ailments. I am grateful to her!
    Barbb in Cromwell, CT — Nov 27, 2016
    Photo: Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C
    About Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801123849
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Does Not Apply
    Internship
    • Children'S Hospital Boston
    Undergraduate School
    • Assumption College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rebecca Randazzo, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Randazzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rebecca Randazzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Rebecca Randazzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rebecca Randazzo works at ST FRANCIS HOSPITAL P H O in Glastonbury, CT. View the full address on Rebecca Randazzo’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Rebecca Randazzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Randazzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Randazzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Randazzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

