Rebecca Rakestraw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Rakestraw, PA
Overview
Rebecca Rakestraw, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charleston, SC.
Rebecca Rakestraw works at
Locations
Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 577-5011
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Rakestraw, is by far, the best Primary Care Doctor I could ask for. She’s very thorough and very helpful. She’s been a blessing.
About Rebecca Rakestraw, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083706949
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Rakestraw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Rebecca Rakestraw works at
3 patients have reviewed Rebecca Rakestraw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Rakestraw.
