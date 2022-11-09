Rebecca Rahn, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Rahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rebecca Rahn, PA
Overview
Rebecca Rahn, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Rebecca Rahn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Rahn?
She is always so positive and sweet.
About Rebecca Rahn, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043548399
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Rahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Rahn accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Rahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rebecca Rahn works at
4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Rahn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Rahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Rahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Rahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.