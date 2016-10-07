See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Portland, OR
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (4)
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Provorse, ND is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. 

Dr. Provorse works at Glow Healthcare Intgr Medicine in Portland, OR.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glow Heathcare
    210 NW 17th Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97209 (503) 222-1865

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Herbal Medicine Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Testosterone Injection Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • LifeWise
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2016
    Finally found a doctor that actually makes me enthusiastic about my health!
    Portland, OR — Oct 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Provorse, ND
    About Dr. Rebecca Provorse, ND

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508076258
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • National College of Natural Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • U Oregon
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Provorse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Provorse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Provorse works at Glow Healthcare Intgr Medicine in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Provorse’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Provorse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provorse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provorse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provorse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

