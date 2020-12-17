See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Rebecca Prosser, CNM

Gynecology
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Rebecca Prosser, CNM is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Rebecca Prosser works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Vulvovaginal Health Center
    1302 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 88 ratings
Patient Ratings (88)
5 Star
(68)
4 Star
(12)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 17, 2020
She's a fantastic midwife. She helped me through my entire first pregnancy and postpartum period. She's knowledgeable and approachable, exactly the kind of person you can and want to trust and rely on when you're going through this experience for the first time.
— Dec 17, 2020
Photo: Rebecca Prosser, CNM
About Rebecca Prosser, CNM

Gynecology
  • Gynecology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1043743966
  • 1043743966
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rebecca Prosser, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rebecca Prosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rebecca Prosser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Rebecca Prosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rebecca Prosser works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Rebecca Prosser’s profile.

88 patients have reviewed Rebecca Prosser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Prosser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Prosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Prosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

