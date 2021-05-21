Rebecca Pihera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Rebecca Pihera, APRN-BC
Overview
Rebecca Pihera, APRN-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Decatur, GA.
Locations
Georgia Association for Pastoral Care1814 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 636-1457
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rebecca Pihera?
I love Rebecca. I have been with her for about 10 years.
About Rebecca Pihera, APRN-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407258502
Frequently Asked Questions
Rebecca Pihera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rebecca Pihera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Rebecca Pihera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rebecca Pihera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rebecca Pihera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rebecca Pihera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.